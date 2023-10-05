Come work with us! We’re hiring a Director of Sales

Since its founding in 2010, Post Publishing has become the news source of record for Johnson County, bringing Kansas’s most populous, most prosperous and fastest growing county truly local community coverage residents can’t find anywhere else.

Post Publishing is looking for an outgoing, upbeat, proactive sales professional to lead our advertising and sponsorships operations.

Our sites, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post, have been nationally recognized for their success. Though subscriptions account for the bulk of our revenue, advertising and sponsorships remain a vital part of the business, and represent an important opportunity to support the work of our newsroom.

To date, sales efforts have been handled by the ownership team. With the continued growth of our audience — we now reach around 300,000 users per month — it’s time to bring on an experienced professional who can help strengthen our relationships with existing sponsors and expand our sponsorship base.

Responsibilities

The staff member will be responsible for Post Publishing’s external sales effort. This includes:

Identifying and establishing connections with organizations that have a message or services our readers would find valuable or useful.

Developing and presenting proposals for sponsorship packages that would help those organizations connect with our audience.

Identifying new revenue-generating sponsorship opportunities for the company.

Maintaining productive relationships with sponsors.

Requirements

Post Publishing will consider candidates for the position who have:

An associate’s or bachelor’s degree

Experience in a lead sales role that included involvement in the entire sales lifecycle, from prospecting to renewal

Experience using a customer relationship management platform

We’ll be most interested in candidates who have:

Experience working with a small team

Experience with relatively short sales cycles (typically between two weeks and two months).

Experience with deal sizes between $1,000 and $30,000

Compensation and Benefits

On-target earnings (the total of combined base pay plus performance bonuses for hitting mutually agreed upon sales goals) will be between $80,000 and $120,000. Base pay will be $40,000 to $50,000 depending on experience.

Post Publishing offers a flexible work schedule and competitive benefits, including paid time off, health insurance and a company retirement plan.