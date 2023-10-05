  Jay Senter  - Housekeeping

Come work with us! We’re hiring a Director of Sales

Since launching in 2010, the Post has become the most-turned-to source for local news in Kansas's most populous, most prosperous county.

Post Publishing is looking for an outgoing, upbeat, proactive sales professional to lead our advertising and sponsorships operations.

To apply, click here.

Since its founding in 2010, Post Publishing has become the news source of record for Johnson County, bringing Kansas’s most populous, most prosperous and fastest growing county truly local community coverage residents can’t find anywhere else.