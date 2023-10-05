  Lucie Krisman  - 2023 Elections

Blue Valley Board of Education candidate forum

Eight candidates vying for four open Blue Valley Board of Education seats participated in a candidate forum last night. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Diversity initiatives, student achievement and mental health protocols were some of the main discussion topics at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Wednesday evening at the Leawood Pioneer Library.

More than 50 people attended the forum, which took place in the library’s meeting room.

The forum featured eight candidates vying for the four open Blue Valley Board of Education seats.

