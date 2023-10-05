Eight candidates vying for four open Blue Valley Board of Education seats participated in a candidate forum last night. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Diversity initiatives, student achievement and mental health protocols were some of the main discussion topics at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Wednesday evening at the Leawood Pioneer Library.
More than 50 people attended the forum, which took place in the library’s meeting room.
The forum featured eight candidates vying for the four open Blue Valley Board of Education seats.
The Post’s recording of the forum is embedded in a link below.
Immediately following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.
Timestamps are included in bold to help navigate through the forum video.
Candidate opening statements. [0:20]
Patrick Hurley, Jodie Dietz, Jan Kessinger and Clay Norkey are running together on a slate they’ve dubbed “The A+ Team” and Mike Huebner, Rachel Faagutu, Trisha Hamilton and Christine Vasquez are running on a slate that they’re calling “Blue Valley Excellence.” Please explain why you’ve decided to publicly align yourself with these other candidates and how, if at all, that would impact your decisions and voting as an individual if you are elected to the board. [10:43]
Each candidate’s stance on the district’s current approach to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. [20:13]
School boards in Johnson County, including Blue Valley, have in recent years been faced with decisions about removing books or curriculum materials from libraries and classrooms. Some parents have asked or requested that these books be removed, usually because of the the materials of sexual content. What principles will guide you as you determine whether a book or other materials should be considered for removal or removed from a school library or classroom? [35:25]
Explain where you think Blue Valley stands in terms of the current level of student achievement, and what that says about the district. [45:05]
Do you support counselors, psychologists or social workers in schools? What do you suggest for meeting students with mental health needs? [54:33]
What are your thoughts on the district’s budget? Is funding adequate to keep up with current expenses? Where, if at all, do you see areas to consider cutting? [1:04:10]
If elected, how do you plan to advocate for safe schools? How do you want the district to address safety concerns? [1:13:56]
Closing statements. [1:22:26]
