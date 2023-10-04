Overland Park has taken a number of steps aimed at building trust in the community, all outlined in an international police pledge.

The Trust Building Campaign initiative, which the department embarked on earlier this year, is through the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Despite completing the pledge, the Overland Park Police Department has faced scrutiny for what some have alleged is untrustworthy actions, particularly in regards to its handling of an officer who shot and killed a teenager in a mental health crisis in 2018.