  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park Police completes international trust building initiative

The Overland Park Police Department completed an international trust building pledge.

Recently, the Overland Park Police Department completed an international trust-building pledge. Above, OPPD officers in the field. File photo.

Overland Park has taken a number of steps aimed at building trust in the community, all outlined in an international police pledge.

The Trust Building Campaign initiative, which the department embarked on earlier this year, is through the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Despite completing the pledge, the Overland Park Police Department has faced scrutiny for what some have alleged is untrustworthy actions, particularly in regards to its handling of an officer who shot and killed a teenager in a mental health crisis in 2018.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.