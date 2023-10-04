Despite completing the pledge, the Overland Park Police Department has faced scrutiny for what some have alleged is untrustworthy actions, particularly in regards to its handling of an officer who shot and killed a teenager in a mental health crisis in 2018.
The department also completed the pledge under the leadership of former Chief Frank Donchez, who resigned last month after the city moved to remove him from his position following a heated conversation with the mother of the teen killed in 2018.
The Overland Park Police Department did not reply to the Post’s multiple requests for comment from Interim Chief Simon Happer on the department’s completion of the initiative, but here’s what we know about it.
Overland Park Police had to prove 25 policies, procedures
The pledge is built on each department folding 25 policies and practices into their operations, including use of force and bias-free policing.
The pledge also prioritizes department leadership and culture as well as community relations and cultural responsiveness.
“We have to prove that we have programs and policies that interact with the public, that the public has influence in, and that it’s a partnership,” Patrol Division Major Ryan Smith told the Overland Park Neighborhood Executive Committee at their September meeting.
Miller said a department that’s pledged to the initiative completes the checklist from the IACP and sends in their “proofs.”
Before he resigned last month, former Chief Frank Donchez told the Post in an email that the department sent about 75 documents to the IACP “to demonstrate the implementation of these practices.”
