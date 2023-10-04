Local couple opens Smoothie King in busy area of Shawnee

Co-owned by Ryan and Kim Christopher, Smoothie King’s second location in Shawnee, at 22018 W. 66th St., is now open, near the busy intersection of Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

A Shawnee couple is excited to serve their hometown with a new Smoothie King franchise.

This Smoothie King opened on Saturday

The Christophers conducted a soft opening last week.

“[People] have been driving by and they’ve been waiting and they’ve been encouraging and supporting. We couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” Kim Christopher, the majority franchise owner, said.

One of the goals of the location is to create connections with local high schools like Maranatha Christian Academy and Mill Valley High through partnerships and by employing students, Ryan Christopher said.

“They’re great people. We like people that want to come in and work really hard and be part of the environment and culture that we love,” he said.

The store serves a variety of smoothies

Smoothie King offers a range of up to 18 flavors, from sweet treats like the Angel Food shake to more health-conscious protein-rich concoctions, like the Gladiator line of drinks.

There are also vegan options.

“I’m not vegan. Dairy doesn’t work for me. So I just really like it,” Kim Christopher said.

The location wants to help surrounding businesses

Ryan Christopher said he hopes their Smoothie King can help the neighboring shops around them.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about everybody that’s here and helping us all grow and be successful together,” he said. “That’s really what’s exciting about this community as long as a whole: Everybody chips in and they’re so welcoming.”

This Smoothie King is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

