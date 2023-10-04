  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Local couple opens Smoothie King in busy area of Shawnee

Smoothie King co-owners

Smoothie King franchise co-owners Kim (left) and Ryan Christopher(right). Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A Shawnee couple is excited to serve their hometown with a new Smoothie King franchise.

Co-owned by Ryan and Kim Christopher, Smoothie King’s second location in Shawnee, at 22018 W. 66th St., is now open, near the busy intersection of Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

