  Lucie Krisman  - 2023 Elections

WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Leawood Mayor and City Council

Leawood mayoral candidate forum 2023

The Post hosted two back-to-back candidate forums with candidates for Leawood mayoral and City Council seats Tuesday evening. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Rising property taxes, goals for development and workplace cohesion were some of the main discussion topics at two back-to-back candidate forums hosted by the Post on Tuesday evening at the Leawood Pioneer Library.

About 50 people attended the forums, which took place in the library’s meeting room.

The first forum featured the two candidates hoping to succeed longtime Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn. The second forum featured five candidates vying for the wards 1 and 2 seats on the council. (Candidates for Wards 3 and 4, Lisa Harrison and Steven Kaster, are running unopposed for their seats.)

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.