Rising property taxes, goals for development and workplace cohesion were some of the main discussion topics at two back-to-back candidate forums hosted by the Post on Tuesday evening at the Leawood Pioneer Library.

About 50 people attended the forums, which took place in the library’s meeting room.

The first forum featured the two candidates hoping to succeed longtime Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn. The second forum featured five candidates vying for the wards 1 and 2 seats on the council. (Candidates for Wards 3 and 4, Lisa Harrison and Steven Kaster, are running unopposed for their seats.)