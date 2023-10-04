“This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family,” Ewers wrote. “As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief.”

Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at the school, was found deceased on Friday, Sept. 29, according to an email SM North Principal David Ewers sent families on Sunday.

A Shawnee Mission North staff member was found dead in her home late last week, according to a message sent to families.

“There is so much that does not make sense about this tragedy, but we can be here to support each other during this difficult time,” Ewers’ message continued. “Please let me know if you have any questions. This will be a difficult time for our community, but as always, we can be here to support each other.”

Lenexa Police confirmed on Wednesday that Kobin, 32, was found dead at a Lenexa address Friday after police and firefighters responded to the home to check on someone who had not shown up for work that day.

Ewers encouraged parents to talk to their children about Kobin’s death and said district and school staff would be on hand this week to talk to anyone “struggling to handle their emotions around this difficult issue.”

Police found high carbon monoxide levels in home

Lenexa Police were called to a home at 91st Terrace and Constance Street just after 1:30 Friday afternoon.

The address for the home matches property records for Kobin and her wife.

Recorded radio traffic indicates firefighters ultimately were able to open a door and immediately detected dangerously high carbon monoxide levels inside the home.

Firefighters wore their self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the house and search for anyone who may still be inside.

Two people were found and removed from the house by firefighters.

On Saturday, Lenexa Police spokesperson, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, confirmed to the Post that one adult female was found deceased and a second female was still hospitalized.

Chavez said at that time that autopsy results were pending for a cause of death.

A cat and dog were also found dead inside the house. Lenexa Animal Control transported a second dog to an emergency vet, where it later died, as well.

“Nothing obvious in the preliminary investigation to suggest foul play,” Chavez told the Post in an emailed response to questions over the weekend. “[The] investigation is ongoing.”

‘The best of us in every way’

Early this week, Kobin’s friends and family members were posting to social media about Kobin’s death.

Her brother, Ben Campbell, wrote on Facebook: “Words cannot begin to properly express how unfair and heartbreaking this is to us and everyone that knew her.”

“She was the best of us in every way,” Campbell’s post continued. “She had an infinite well of love and positivity for everyone in she came in contact with. She had an undying passion, motivation and vivacious appetite for life. She loved animals, music, physical sports and activities.”

Kobin’s own Facebook profile indicates she previously worked at Shawnee Mission West and Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.