  Kyle Palmer  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission North teacher found dead at home

Kenna Kobin, 32, was an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North. Photo courtesy David White.

A Shawnee Mission North staff member was found dead in her home late last week, according to a message sent to families.

Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at the school, was found deceased on Friday, Sept. 29, according to an email SM North Principal David Ewers sent families on Sunday.

“This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family,” Ewers wrote. “As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief.”

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.