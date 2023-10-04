JoCo Notes: Post to host Blue Valley school board forum tonight

The Shawnee Mission Post will continue with its fall candidate forum schedule tonight with its latest forum featuring candidates vying for Blue Valley Board of Education.

Tonight’s forum will be held at Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Dr., in Leawood. Tell us you’re coming at our Facebook Events page.

The forum will start at 6 p.m., and will feature eight candidates looking to fill four seats on the board.

The Post is hosting 11 nights of forums over the next month, featuring candidates running for local offices, including mayor, city council and school board.

On Tuesday, we did two forums featuring candidates for Leawood mayor and two contested Leawood City Council seats.

If you can’t attend the Blue Valley Board of Education forum in person tonight, it will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and archived there for voters to watch at any point between now and Election Day on Nov. 7.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Community Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Merriam Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance and Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 The Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Kansas police chief who led raid on small-town newspaper resigns. Gideon Cody faced intense backlash from free speech and media rights groups for this summer’s raid of the Marion County Record. [Associated Press]

Gideon Cody faced intense backlash from free speech and media rights groups for this summer’s raid of the Marion County Record. [Associated Press] Overland Park instrument repairman set to retire. For the past four years, Ed Maloney has spent 10 to 12 hours a day fixing up old instruments to give to young musicians. After suffering a stroke, he’s ready to step back from his work. [KMBC]

For the past four years, Ed Maloney has spent 10 to 12 hours a day fixing up old instruments to give to young musicians. After suffering a stroke, he’s ready to step back from his work. [KMBC] New county program encourages landlords to accept more public housing vouchers. Johnson County is offering to pay landlords a tenant’s first month of rent plus ensuring that some property damages would be covered in order to get more landlords to accept residents’ Section 8 vouchers. [KSHB]

📸 A thousand words

Now that fall is finally here (kind of), pumpkins are abounding. These cute decorated pumpkins were on display during the annual Overland Park Fall Festival last weekend downtown. Image via Instagram.