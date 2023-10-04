  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: The Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club

Club members work on customizing details for the lowrider bike displayed here.

By Johnson County Museum Emerging Museum Professional Intern Jessica Sapien

In 2020, the Johnson County Museum asked members of the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club to make a bike that represents the club, its values, and its culture. The lowrider bike and interpretive labels will be unveiled Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Read on to learn more about the history of the Lowrider Bike Club and of lowriding!

 The Lowrider Bike Club

Erik Erazo founded the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club in 2016 and launched it the following year. Erazo, who is the executive director of student and community engagement for Olathe Public Schools, initially started the club to reach at-risk Hispanic male students. Six years later, the club is open to all students who seek mentorship and community through the bike-building process.