Celebrate the City of Leawood’s 75th anniversary

Get ready to celebrate! 

Join the City of Leawood as we celebrate the City’s 75th Anniversary! It’s all happening this weekend in Leawood along Tomahawk Creek Parkway! 

Parade on the Parkway – Saturday, October 7
8:00a – 3:00p