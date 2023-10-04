Join the City of Leawood as we celebrate the City’s 75th Anniversary ! It’s all happening this weekend in Leawood along Tomahawk Creek Parkway!

We are turning the northern section of Tomahawk Creek Parkway (between College and 114th St.) into a Parade of Fun! Join us for these fun activities as we kick off the celebratory weekend:

Lions Club Pancake Feed ( Adult $10 each; Child $5 each; Family 4+ $30)

Kids Bike Parade – FREE!

Touch-A-Truck – FREE!

Balloon Artists – FREE!

Children’s entertainment featuring StoneLion Puppets and Janie Next Door – FREE!

Leawood Live – Saturday, October 7

5:30p – 10:00p

Saturday evening, the open field at the corner of 119th and Tomahawk Creek Parkway will become a concert venue as we welcome Twice On Sunday to the stage for a free concert starting at 6:30p. In addition to live music, guests will enjoy performances by Kansas City Aerial Arts and have the opportunity to visit food vendors and purchase new Leawood merchandise at the City’s merch tent.

Gates open at 5:30p

Live music featuring Twice on Sunday at 6:30p

Performances by KC Aerial Arts throughout the evening

Food and beverage vendors

City of Leawood merch tent

VIP Tickets

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for Saturday evening and include seating in the VIP tent, appetizers, specialty cocktails, a swag bag for each guest, and more! VIP tickets are available for ages 21 and over and are $50 per ticket.

Kids Karnivale – Sunday, October 8

12:00p – 5:00p

Tomahawk Creek Park will transform into a Kids Karnivale on Sunday with all kinds of fun happenings! Wristbands are required for children ages 2 and older and are on sale now for $7 in advance; and $10 the day of.

Trackless Train

Rides

Inflatables

Cotton Candy

Face Paint

More details about the weekend, including parking/shuttle service, maps, and more can be found at http://www.leawood.org.

We can’t wait to see you as we celebrate the City of Leawood’s 75th Anniversary!