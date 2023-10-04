A Johnson County hospital is one of the top 100 in the country, according to Fortune Magazine.
For the second year in a row, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam landed within the top 20 on Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Hospitals list.
AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is No. 18
- It is No. 18 on the list for “large community hospitals” — compared to No. 4 in 2022 — and it is the hospital’s seventh year on the list.
- The hospital off 75th Street in Merriam earned five stars for patient experience and operation efficiency, four stars for clinical outcomes and three stars for financial health.
- Sam Huenergardt, AdventHealth’s mid-America region chief executive officer, said in a press release the hospital is honored to be on the Top 100 list.
- “Recognitions including this, our Leapfrog ‘A’ Grade and our CMS five-star rating demonstrate AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s commitment to quality and the incredible care our physicians, nurses and clinicians provide every day,” Huenergardt said.
Nearly 250 large community hospitals were evaluated
- Researchers used Medicare data sets to evaluate the hospitals, according to the 100 Top Hospitals methodology.
- The data sets include Medicare cost reports, “core measures and patient satisfaction data,” according to the methodology.
- More than 2,500 “short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals” were evaluated, according to the methodology.
Olathe Medical Center also landed on the list
- The Olathe Medical Center is No. 10 on the “large community hospitals” list.
- Olathe Medical Center earned five stars for financial health and operation efficiency, four stars for patient experience and three stars for clinical outcomes.
- It has been on the Top 100 list for two years.
AdventHealth also has other locations in Johnson County
- AdventHealth operates medical offices in Lenexa southern Overland Park and on College Boulevard in central Overland Park.
- The health system is also building a new wellness campus in Lenexa City Center off I-435 and 87th Street Parkway.
- Other AdventHealth services in the Kansas City area include AdventHealth Centra Care and AdventHealth Medical Group.
Go deeper: New AdventHealth Cancer Center hits halfway mark on $76M construction
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1