  Juliana Garcia  - Health care

AdventHealth hits Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 list again

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission off 75th Street and Interstate 35 is named a top large community hospital in a 2023 Fortune list. Photo via AdventHealth Kansas City Facebook.

A Johnson County hospital is one of the top 100 in the country, according to Fortune Magazine.

For the second year in a row, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam landed within the top 20 on Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Hospitals list.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.