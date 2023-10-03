  Lucie Krisman  - Courts

13 more students sue St. Thomas Aquinas, ex-choir director over secret taping

The outside of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Overland Park. Image via Google.

Joseph Heidesch, the former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, as well as the school itself, face another lawsuit connected to Heidesch’s illegal taping of students undressing in his office.

The latest lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court on Friday lists 13 unnamed women, all former choir students of Heidesch’s, and some of their parents as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit said all 13 women enrolled at St. Thomas Aquinas between 2012 and 2019, and their current counties of residence include Johnson County, Leavenworth County and Jackson County, Missouri.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.