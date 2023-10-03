Joseph Heidesch, the former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, as well as the school itself, face another lawsuit connected to Heidesch’s illegal taping of students undressing in his office.

The latest lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court on Friday lists 13 unnamed women, all former choir students of Heidesch’s, and some of their parents as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit said all 13 women enrolled at St. Thomas Aquinas between 2012 and 2019, and their current counties of residence include Johnson County, Leavenworth County and Jackson County, Missouri.