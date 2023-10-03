  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village clears up previous housing actions, discusses teardown-rebuilds

A teardown-rebuild site in Prairie Village.

A teardown-rebuild site in Prairie Village off 66th Street and Roe Avenue. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

After more than a year of strife over the housing recommendation discussion, Prairie Village took a step to clarify where the city is — and has been — in the process.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday approved a motion brought forward by Councilmember Greg Shelton that declared the city is not actively working on certain aspects of the housing recommendations, including the promotion of accessory dwelling units in single-family neighborhoods — a sticking point for the resident group opposed to the housing recommendations, Stop Rezoning Prairie Village.

Some councilmembers at the Prairie Village City Council meeting on Monday said taking a moment to clear up confusion around attainable housing will help heal the community. Meanwhile, their colleagues and some members of the public suggested the city was only trying to gain goodwill, but ultimately accomplished nothing.

