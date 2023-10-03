  Mike Frizzell  - Overland Park

Overland Park police standoff ends with suspect’s arrest

Apartments in the 6100 block of Marty Street. Photo via X/@OPPD_PIO.

Overland Park Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers were called to the 6100 block of Marty Street at about 2:10 a.m. for a reported physical disturbance.