Overland Park police standoff ends with suspect’s arrest

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers were called to the 6100 block of Marty Street at about 2:10 a.m. for a reported physical disturbance.

The apartment complex is called the Brownstone at Overland Park and is located directly south of Shawnee Mission North High School.

“Officers determined the altercation between male and female acquaintances resulted in serious bodily harm to a female victim,” Lacy said in a news release. “The victim was able to exit the apartment, called 911 and informed police the male was armed.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the woman escaped while the suspect slept inside the apartment.

She went to a nearby QuikTrip, 7400 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., to call the police. The woman reported that the man had pistol-whipped her.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital with what Lacy described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the apartment and surrounded the building in an attempt to get the man to come outside and surrender.

“At one point, the male suspect exited the apartment building, and when ordered to stop, he reached into his waistband and displayed what appeared to be a firearm,” Lacy said in the release. “An officer fired one round at the suspect, who retreated into the apartment building through a second door.”

Radio traffic states the officer fired at the suspect just after 4:30 a.m.

Overland Park Police activated their SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team to contact the suspect still held up inside the apartment.

Police evacuated other apartments in the same building as a precaution.

Lacy says that negotiations lasted for several hours until the suspect finally exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident at about 9 a.m.

“A firearm was recovered on the premises,” Lacy said.

No officers were injured during the hours-long incident.

