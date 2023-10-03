  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park expands street maintenance program for 2024

Overland Park's 2024 budget is 15% larger than 2023, with significant new spending on infrastructure projects like road repair.

Overland Park will add millions to its infrastructure maintenance project fund in 2024 on the heels of an expanded sales tax approved by voters this summer. File photo.

Overland Park plans to spend roughly $17 million more next year maintaining, repairing and rehabilitating roads. 

It’s all part of an expansion to the city’s infrastructure maintenance program in 2024, supported largely by revenue raised through the city’s new three-eighths cent special sales tax, which voters approved this summer.

Overall, the city expects to spend about $38.3 million next year maintaining its streets with different methods, including more mill and overlay projects, when a street’s top surface layer is removed and replaced. 

