Overall, the city expects to spend about $38.3 million next year maintaining its streets with different methods, including more mill and overlay projects, when a street’s top surface layer is removed and replaced.
“It’s really exciting to see the impact of the vote that our residents took to increase the sales tax and dedicate it to this and show up in the numbers so quickly in 2024,” Mayor Curt Skoog said at Monday night’s city council meeting,
Overland Park will spend more on road rehab projects
Overland Park’s road project list will cover nearly 40 lane miles of improvements in residential areas, mostly around the west-central area of the city, up from an average of six lane miles per year previously.
The city expects to spend $16.3 million on these projects next year, about $10 million more than what is budgeted for this year.
The mill and overlay method of resurfacing usually costs between two and 10 times more than other common maintenance methods Overland Park has used, like ultrathin bonded asphalt surface and chip seal, respectively.
Additionally, as an alteration to the road, overlay projects can trigger ADA rules on roads that may have previously been noncompliant, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Those requirements — such as the construction of curb ramps — can further increase the cost of overlay projects, Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo told the Public Works Committee last week.
Overland Park will reduce its use of chip seal 18%
The city also plans to continue using the controversial chip seal method or resurfacing on some of its older residential roads in need of maintenance but less often as it expands the rehabilitation program.
In all, Overland Park has identified roughly 138 lane miles mostly north of I-435 that will get chip seal next year, for a total cost of $5.8 million.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
