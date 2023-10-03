Overland Park plans to spend roughly $17 million more next year maintaining, repairing and rehabilitating roads.

It’s all part of an expansion to the city’s infrastructure maintenance program in 2024, supported largely by revenue raised through the city’s new three-eighths cent special sales tax, which voters approved this summer.

Overall, the city expects to spend about $38.3 million next year maintaining its streets with different methods, including more mill and overlay projects, when a street’s top surface layer is removed and replaced.