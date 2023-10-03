Leawood reverses course on slashing maximum building height

The city of Leawood is closer to a decision on capping the maximum building heights to 60 feet, or about four stories.

This comes after several weeks of working toward a compromise on how tall office and mixed-use buildings in the city can be. The Leawood City Council wanted to make sure new buildings don’t get too tall, while the city’s planning commission initially opposed any regulations that could stunt growth.

At its September meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s development ordinance bringing the maximum building height down from 90 to 60 feet.