The Shawnee Mission Post continues its fall candidate forum schedule tonight with two back-to-back forums featuring candidates vying for Leawood mayor and city council.

The Leawood mayoral forum, featuring two candidates vying to replace Mayor Peggy Dunn who is stepping down after more than a quarter century in office, will start at 6 p.m.

That will be followed by the city council forum immediately after, which will start around 7 p.m.

The Post has planned 11 nights of forums over the next month, featuring candidates running for local offices, including mayor, city council and school board.

Last week, we did a forum for Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, which you can watch here, as well as forums for Fairway City Council (available here) and Roeland Park City Council (available here.)

If you can’t attend our Leawood forum person, it will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and archived there for voters to watch at any point between now and Election Day on Nov. 7.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Prairie Village Planning Commission Meeting, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa City Council Meeting, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 The Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

No serious injuries after plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport. Airport officials say the pilot of a plane that flipped over on its approach to land Sunday suffered no serious injuries. [Fox 4]

The Kansas Department of Transportation tracked 27 crashes last year involving deer in Johnson County, second only to Shawnee County's total of 28. [Topeka Capital-Journal]

On the final stop on her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City Sunday night, the pop star announced a film of the tour would debut Dec. 1 in a deal with the Leawood-based theater company. [Kansas City Business Journal]

📸 A thousand words

Over the weekend, the Shawnee Police Department debuted a new vehicle wrap on one of its patrol cars in honor of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation web site. Photo via Facebook.