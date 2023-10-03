  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Developer withdraws The Zarah apartments and townhomes project in Shawnee

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood.

The planned site of The Zarah. Its developers recently decided to withdraw plans for the project. File photo.

The proposed multifamily housing project The Zarah in Shawnee will not move forward.

At a Shawnee Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Doug Allmon, deputy community development director, announced the developer withdrew plans for the project, which was scheduled to go before the planning commission that night.

“We have decided not to move forward with the remanded planning commission and to also remove the application from consideration,” Brian Jones, president of Brian Jones Enterprises, the project’s developer, wrote in a letter to the commission.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.