Case of tuberculosis identified in Johnson County school

State and local health officials have identified one case of active tuberculosis in a student who attends Olathe Northwest High School.
The infected student is now isolating and receiving medication and treatment, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
The health department will be conducting testing clinics at the school for students who are identified as contacts of the student with TB.
It’s the first identified case of TB in a Johnson County school in eight years, according to county health officials, with the last known cases also occurring at Olathe Northwest in 2015.
TB is spread through the air
- TB is a preventable and curable bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs and respiratory system.
- It can produce serious illness with symptoms that include a persistent cough that lasts longer than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, chills, fever and coughing up blood.
- TB cases are generally rare in the U.S., with about 8,300 reported nationwide last year, according to the National Institutes of Health, and case rates have been steadily declining for decades.
- County health officials say the only way to contract the illness is by “frequent or close contact” with someone who has an active case. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says TB is usually spread through people who spend time together every day, like family members and friends.
Officials say risk to other students, staff is ‘low’
- In an email message to families Monday, Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said the school was working closely with county and state health officials to identify close contacts of the student with TB but that the overall risk to other people at the school was “low.”
- Some families on Monday began receiving email notices from the county health department that their child is not a close contact and does not need to be tested.
- “As a reminder, TB is not easily spread; it’s much harder to spread than the cold, flu or COVID-19,” the health department’s message to families read. “JCDHE understands that you are concerned about your student, and we are working closely with school officials to promptly address all concerns.”
- The county health department is set to host a forum for students and families at the school Thursday to “present facts about TB and answer questions.”
There was a TB outbreak at Olathe Northwest in 2015
- Eight years ago, at least 27 students tested positive for the infection at Olathe Northwest, though not all of them showed symptoms of illness.
- During that outbreak, hundreds of students were tested at the school and infected individuals were given free chest X-rays and antibiotics to fight off the disease.
- Each year, the county health department tracks active TB cases in Johnson County, which in the past five years have averaged roughly 16 cases per year.
- “JCDHE has TB case management nurses that work with active TB cases to provide direct observational therapy for medication management and education,” county health department spokesperson Barbara Mitchell said in an email Monday.
Infected persons can return to normal activities within weeks
- The county health department says with “effective treatment” a person infected with TB can be non-contagious within days or weeks and return to normal activities.
- Typically, a TB infection is treated with antibiotics for six to nine months.
- The disease cannot be spread by contact with an infected person’s clothing, drinking glass, utensils or by a handshake or through other surfaces.
