  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Merriam Police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

A Conoco convenience store on 47th Street in Merriam that was robbed Monday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Merriam Police are investigating after a man with a gun robbed a convenience store on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Conoco convenience store at 10225 West 47th St. at 1:40 p.m.