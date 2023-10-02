Officers were called to the Conoco convenience store at 10225 West 47th St. at 1:40 p.m.

Merriam Police are investigating after a man with a gun robbed a convenience store on Monday afternoon.

“A masked person came into the store and displayed a firearm to the clerk,” Capt. Jeremiah Waters of Merriam Police told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “There was a generic clothing description given of being dressed in all black.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and took money before leaving the area in a car.

No injuries were reported.

The convenience store reopened later Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact Merriam Police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.