December 4, 1945 – September 26, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – Marvin D. Cansler, 77, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on September 26, 2023. He was born on December 4, 1945 in Kansas City, KS, to Melvin and Margaret Cansler.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be at 10 am, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
