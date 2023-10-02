  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Judith Miller

April 19, 1939 – September 26, 2023

Louisburg, Kansas – Judith Ann Miller, age 84, loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, after suffering a stroke.

Judy was born on April 19, 1939, in Shawnee, Kansas, to Alvin and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Hagedorn and was the youngest of six children. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee and graduated from St. Joseph High School. Following high school, she worked at Bendix Corporation as a clerk/typist. In 1958, she met her husband, Ronald Miller, while hanging out with friends at Winstead’s on the Country Club Plaza. Ron and Judy attended KC Junior College and dated for two years before being united in marriage on September 3, 1960.