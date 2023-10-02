Judith Miller

Judy was born on April 19, 1939, in Shawnee, Kansas, to Alvin and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Hagedorn and was the youngest of six children. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee and graduated from St. Joseph High School. Following high school, she worked at Bendix Corporation as a clerk/typist. In 1958, she met her husband, Ronald Miller, while hanging out with friends at Winstead’s on the Country Club Plaza. Ron and Judy attended KC Junior College and dated for two years before being united in marriage on September 3, 1960.

In the early years of their marriage, Ron and Judy built a home in Shawnee, Kansas, and enjoyed traveling. They welcomed their first daughter, Sonya, in 1970 and Judy left her job to become a devoted mother. In 1972, Ron and Judy moved to Louisburg, Kansas, where they built a home, bought a Western Auto store, and welcomed their second daughter Melanie. They eventually sold the store and Judy began selling Tupperware while continuing to be a homemaker. Kimberly was born in 1976 and shortly after Judy began an in-home daycare. In 1981, Judy began work as a Kansas City Star delivery agent. This allowed Judy to be home with her children and care for her family. The paper delivery was a family affair especially on Saturday night. Their daughters would help with the Sunday paper and Judy employed many neighborhood kids and friends of her daughters over the years. After 35 years of delivering the paper, Judy finally retired in 2016.

Judy enjoyed reading, working in the yard, shopping, baking and talking on the phone to her daughters, sisters, nieces and friends. She was an amazing wife and mother and she devoted her life to her family. She always arranged the best birthday parties and hosted amazing holiday dinners for her family. She enjoyed decorating her home for Christmas and wrote many poems about her beloved family members. She loved the neighborhood kids and her daughters’ friends as if they were her own. She will be terribly missed.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home, her daughters, Sonya (Mike) Cook of Louisburg, Kansas, Melanie Miller, and Kimberly (John) Koehler, both of Overland Park, Kansas. She had so much love for her grandchildren Lily, Colin, Drew, Madelyn, Max, Olive & Vincent. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Setter, as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly. Judy was preceded in death by her Father Alvin, Mother Wilhelmina “Minnie,” brother Hank (Betty Ann) Hagedorn, and sisters Marlene (Joe) VanNieuwenhuyse, Virginia (John) Klenk, Lucille (Kenny) Cox, and brother-in-law Dave Setter.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave., Leawood, Kansas 66223. The Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Luncheon will take place immediately following the Mass in the Parish Hall, with burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS 66215.

Arrangements by Amos Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.amosfamily.com. Flowers may be delivered to the church. Memorials may be made in Judy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Olathe Hospice House or the American Stroke Association.