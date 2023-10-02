John Stanley Arthur was born in Spencerville, Ohio on January 16th, 1935 to Thomas O. Arthur and Lucille Golliff Arthur. He died on September 29th, 2023. He was married to his recently deceased wife, Christine Rose Evans Arthur for 66 years. His son Mike, daughter Tracy, and three grandchildren and one great grandchild will miss him.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson