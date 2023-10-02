Hazel Darlene Hendrix

Hazel Darlene Blackwell Claar Hendrix, 89, of Olathe, Kansas went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2023.

Hazel was born June 29, 1934, the only child to Chester and Gladys (Boehm) Blackwell in Lenexa, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm at 111th and Renner Road. She attended a one-room schoolhouse. And graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe in 1952. She began her career at Patron’s Co-Operative Bank as a bookkeeper in 1952 which later became Patron’s Bank & Trust then Bank IV where she later became a Vice President-Cashier and retired in 1991.

Hazel married Dale F. Claar, son of Donald and Edith Claar (Olathe, KS) on May 16, 1953, at Salem Lutheran Church, Lenexa. Dale preceded her in death in 1973. Hazel married Jerry Hendrix in 1975. Jerry preceded her in death in 2001. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Hazel was a volunteer at Olathe Community Hospital and Olathe Medical Center since 1975. She was a very active member of the Olathe High School Alumni Association and the Chrysanas Service Club.