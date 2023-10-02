Hazel Darlene Hendrix

Hazel Darlene Blackwell Claar Hendrix, 89, of Olathe, Kansas went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2023.
Hazel was born June 29, 1934, the only child to Chester and Gladys (Boehm) Blackwell in Lenexa, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm at 111th and Renner Road. She attended a one-room schoolhouse. And graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe in 1952. She began her career at Patron’s Co-Operative Bank as a bookkeeper in 1952 which later became Patron’s Bank & Trust then Bank IV where she later became a Vice President-Cashier and retired in 1991.
Hazel married Dale F. Claar, son of Donald and Edith Claar (Olathe, KS) on May 16, 1953, at Salem Lutheran Church, Lenexa. Dale preceded her in death in 1973. Hazel married Jerry Hendrix in 1975. Jerry preceded her in death in 2001. Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Hazel was a volunteer at Olathe Community Hospital and Olathe Medical Center since 1975. She was a very active member of the Olathe High School Alumni Association and the Chrysanas Service Club.
Hazel is a past member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, in Olathe and a current member of Advent Lutheran Church, in Olathe.
Hazel enjoyed traveling the world on her many trips and cruises. She enjoyed playing cards, bunco, and many other things at St. James Court.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her 3 children, Donald Claar (Diane) of Ottawa, Mark Claar (Diana Negrete) of Encinitas, CA, Donna Claar-Stinson (Mark) of Raymore, MO. Stepchildren, Rebecca Nelson (Stephen) of Tampa, FL, Susan Lowe of Gardner, KS, Scott Hendrix of Hollywood, SC, Mary Hendrix of Piedmont, OK and Julie Johnson of San Antonio, TX. Her friend and travel companion, Bill Hoge of Olathe. Seven grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews.
Hazel was a short-term cancer victim.
Visitation: will be held at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home on
at 14275 S. Black Bob Rd. Olathe, KS 66062 on Tuesday,
October 3, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm
Funeral Service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church on
at 11800 W. 151st Street Olathe, KS 66062 on Wednesday,
October 4, 2023, at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the
Gift of Life at
5405 Metcalf Avenue Building #3 Suite 109
Overland Park, KS 66202 or giftdonor@gift donor.org.
In memory of Hazel Hendrix.
**The Gift of Life is a national model for the support, awareness and
success of organ, eye and tissue donation through education.
