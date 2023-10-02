Gerald “Jerry” Michael Riscoe

Visitation Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson, Mission, Kansas.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lila (Schwarz) Riscoe. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marilyn (Terry) Riscoe, and daughter, Mackenzie Riscoe, 7 siblings, John (Carol) Riscoe of Evergreen CO, Mark (Linda) Riscoe of Leawood KS, Christine Riscoe of Cleveland MO, Joe (Joan) Riscoe of Overland Park KS, Mike (Terry) Riscoe of Tualatin OR, Ed (Sherrill) Riscoe of Olathe KS, and Bob (Amy) Riscoe of Leawood KS, in-laws Pat (Karen) Terry, Regina Terry, John (Laurie) Terry, and 31 nieces and nephews.

Jerry was born in Kansas City, Missouri, raised in Mission and Overland Park, KS, attended St. Pius X elementary, Bishop Miege and Shawnee Mission North high schools, class of 1971. He participated in football and track, earning a State Championship in track events in 1970. Graduating with a Bachelors (1975) and a Masters in Accounting (1976) from the University of Kansas, he was a CPA, working in the Auditing and Tax fields. Jerry had a great sense of humor and a love for fun; unending stories of mischievous times growing up were enjoyed frequently. He could be equally happy traveling the world or just hanging out with his backyard grill. He did not know a stranger, was kind and friendly to everyone, always saw the best in people, and his faith was strong. His deep love for his family was shown every day. A life well lived Jerry. God bless you, we love you.