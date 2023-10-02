Elizabeth Lou “Betty” DeWitt

Elizabeth “Betty” DeWitt, of Lenexa, KS passed away on September 29, 2023. Betty was born Dec 8, 1936 near Fayette, MO to Herbert and Ida Moehle. She lived in Kansas City, MO during her youth and graduated from Southeast High School in 1954. She received an associate degree in bookkeeping from junior college.

Betty married William “Dean” DeWitt on June 10,1956 and moved to Denver, CO. There she kept books for an insurance company until the birth of their first child. She then focused the remainder of her life on her career as a wife, mother and grandmother. With her husband’s career in the aerospace industry, the family moved to Huntsville, AL in 1966 and then settled in 1969 to the St. Louis area for 30 years. In retirement, Betty and Dean moved to Lenexa, KS to be closer to family and help raise their grandchildren.

Betty was active in church, serving as the treasurer of several church groups and traveling with youth choirs. She was PTA treasurer at the elementary, middle, high school and district levels. The Girl Scouts benefitted from her many years as cookie chairman and the Cub Scouts from her dedication as a den mother. She was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and later served as an adult mentor for this group. She was also an active member of the Children’s Mercy Century Club. Her hobbies included baking (if you ever had a piece of her pie, you would remember), bowling, playing games (especially cards), reading, watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball and watching any game or performance in which her children and grandchildren participated.