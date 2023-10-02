David Bell

February 13, 1929 – September 28, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – David Harrison Bell, born 2/13/1929 in Winfield, KS, to Roy and Edna Bell, died 9/28/2023 at the age of 94. Celebration of Life will be 10/4 at 3:00pm at Lakeview Village Heritage Activity Center (9100 Park Street in Lenexa, KS).

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Gay, and he will be missed by sons Steve and Chris and families as well as all who knew him. In addition to being husband, father, and friend, he was a skilled architect, master gardener, sailing enthusiast, and talented watercolor artist.