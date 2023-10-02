Betty Jones, 85, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away on September 21, 2023. She was born on March 21, 1938.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on October 7, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, located at 6537 Liv 520, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

Betty attended Chillicothe High School and later went on to complete her associate degree in business from a local business school.