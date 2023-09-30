  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Library program teaches citizenship applicants ‘meat’ of U.S. history

Johnson Countians Juan Calderón Táriba, Monica Fracachan Cabrera and their 12-year-old son, Daniel, outside the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park in Topeka.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in May 1954 to end legal segregation in public schools, it established one of the most fundamental precedents in the nation’s history.

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park in Topeka thus proved a fitting location — right before Independence Day — for a naturalization ceremony where participants swore to “bear true faith and allegiance” to the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

Johnson Countians Monica Fracachan Cabrera and Juan Calderón Táriba took part in that proceeding. The married couple’s participation marked a milestone for them and for Johnson County Library’s free U.S. citizenship class, established three years ago by Latino Services Outreach Librarian Christine Peterson.