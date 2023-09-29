This weekend, Johnson County has a lot to look forward to, including a fall festival, a comedy show and other activities.

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! The Post team is back with “The Weekend” — a roundup of fun, local things to do with your family and friends in and around Johnson County.

Overland Park Fall Festival

An annual autumn tradition, the Overland Park Fall Festival returns to downtown Overland Park Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event features more than 75 local vendors on top of the weekly farmers’ market on Saturday. Visitors will also find kids’ activities, concerts and food trucks on hand.

Be warned: vehicles will not be permitted to drive on downtown Overland Park roads during the festival.

The city is offering a free shuttle from Shawnee Mission West High School between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, there’s parking at Overland Park Elementary on Saturday in addition to the downtown parking garages.

Lenexa’s Family Campout

Gather under the stars at Lenexa’s Family Campout Friday night, starting at 5 p.m. at Black Hoof Park, 9053 Monticello Rd.

There will be s’mores to roast, with donuts, coffee and juice on Saturday morning.

It’s $20 for a family of four and $5 for each additional family member after that.

First Peoples Festival

Native peoples from across the Kansas City region and beyond will come together Saturday at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual First Peoples Festival.

The event “acknowledges the contributions to our community by all tribes,” a city news release says.

There will be a flute workshop, craft demonstrations, a Wichita War Dancer performance, a celebration for the Overland Park Arboretum’s Medicine Wheel and booths from different tribal groups.

Additionally, U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and author Jimmy Beason will speak.

The event comes with the price of admission to the Arboretum.

KC Moon & Water Lantern Fest

Light up the lake at Shawnee Mission Park Saturday night at this event put on by the Kansas City Chinese Association.

It will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shelter #12.

A number of cultural displays and activities will lead up to the lighting of paper lanterns that participants can float onto the lake.

If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday.

The Second City “Comedian Rhapsody”

The legendary Chicago comedy troupe that has nurtured the careers of everyone from Bill Murray to Amy Poehler will perform a new revue of the company’s most classic bits this weekend in Johnson County.

The Second City’s “Comedian Rhapsody” revue will include some sketches pulled from the troupe’s decades-long history, along with some “new classics” and some “trademark improvisation.”

There will be performances both Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. at Polsky Theater on the campus of Johnson County Community College. Tickets are $25.