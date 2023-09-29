WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Fairway City Council

Housing, property taxes, the Shawnee Indian Mission and partisanship in local elections were some of the topics at a Thursday evening candidate forum for Fairway City Council hosted by the Post at Cedar Roe Library.

The in-person forum featured four candidates vying for two contested seats on the Fairway City Council in Wards 1 and 2.

In addition, Post editor Kyle Palmer had previously recorded a Zoom conversation with candidates in another contested race in Ward 3.