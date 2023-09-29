  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Child injured in rollover crash at SM Parkway and State Line

Photo credit Shutterstock.

A child has non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash Friday morning on Shawnee Mission Parkway at State Line Road in northeast Johnson County.

Westwood police, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters and Johnson County Med-act paramedics were called to the busy intersection on the border with Kansas City, Missouri, just before 11 a.m.