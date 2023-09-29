Child injured in rollover crash at SM Parkway and State Line

Westwood police, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters and Johnson County Med-act paramedics were called to the busy intersection on the border with Kansas City, Missouri, just before 11 a.m.

A child has non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash Friday morning on Shawnee Mission Parkway at State Line Road in northeast Johnson County.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that firefighters arrived to find two vehicles had sustained heavy damage.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over twice after impact and came to rest on its wheels.

Everyone in both vehicles was able to get out on their own.

Johnson County Med-Act transported a child with minor injuries to a nearby hospital. No one else was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.