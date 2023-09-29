  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Scholarship Shawnee Mission presents students with over $3 billion in scholarship offers

As a gymnasium full of Shawnee Mission West students prepared to receive scholarship offers through Scholarship Shawnee Mission, their principal offered them some wisdom. 

“Don’t close any doors of opportunity and ask lots of questions,” advised principal Steve Loe. Soon after, students opened personally-addressed letters, written to them as a way to open doors for their future. 

One of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s premier programs, Scholarship Shawnee Mission works to match high school students with college scholarship offers before they’ve even applied to those schools. 