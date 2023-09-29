WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council

The Post hosted a candidate forum on Thursday for Roeland Park City Council races. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Property taxes, mature tree preservation, partisanship and attracting businesses to town were some of the pressing topics at a Thursday evening candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council candidates hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post.
The forum at Cedar Roe Library featured four candidates vying in two contested races in Wards 1 and 2. In addition, three other city council candidates and the city’s current mayor are running unopposed.
This is part of the Post’s ongoing election coverage this year. Here is a schedule for the Post’s other candidate forums leading up to the Nov. 7 general election.
The Post’s recording of the forum is embedded in a link below.
Immediately following the video are questions each candidate answered during the forum.
Timestamps are included in bold to easily jump to specific questions throughout the video.
The Post experienced some technical issues with sound during this forum recap, and you cannot hear the candidates between 34:55-36:10 and 38:55-41:30. We have asked the candidates to submit written responses for those instances and will update this recap when we receive them.
Candidate opening statements [4:23]
With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Roeland Park plans to lower its local mill levy slightly in 2024. Should the city consider cutting its mill rate in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city can provide residents? [9:30]
Let’s jump into this idea of economic development. The Rocks are coming, also, of course, a key part of the city’s retail revenue is Walmart and the area surrounding it. There have been some vacancies in that complex recently. What would be your approach if elected or re-elected to making sure that the economic development in Roeland Park is vibrant and providing the revenue that the city needs? [15:47]
Some of our readers say they want to see their cities in Johnson County — not just Roeland Park — explore ways to encourage the development of so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes in addition to multifamily housing. This is in response to skyrocketing housing costs in Johnson County. Roeland Park’s challenge is that it is small and landlocked, meaning there are not very many places for new developments. Are there any feasible ways for Roeland Park to add “missing middle” housing? Or are there other ways you’d like to see the city address housing affordability? [21:47]
What is your stance on invoking a mature tree preservation ordinance and how would you go about educating the public on that topic? [28:16]
It’s been mentioned a couple of times about encouraging new businesses. How would you go about promoting businesses to move to Roeland Park? What would be your pitch and what specific steps would you take as a councilmember to try to get businesses to come to Roeland Park? [33:58]
It was alluded to earlier by a couple of candidates but what are some innovative ways to bring in additional revenue to Roeland Park in your opinion, beyond what’s been discussed already tonight? [38:10]
Stephanie Marriott’s response: In my opinion, it goes back to rebranding our city and advertising what we have in our city. Our community center has so much to offer everyone. Our aquatic center is necessary for our city as well as surrounding areas. Our summer concerts in the park. There is so much more we could be doing. We could also have a farmers market on the weekends or maybe even start having a yearly fair. All of these things need to be advertised.
Candidate’s closing statements [42:44]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
