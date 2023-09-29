WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council

Property taxes, mature tree preservation, partisanship and attracting businesses to town were some of the pressing topics at a Thursday evening candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council candidates hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post.

The forum at Cedar Roe Library featured four candidates vying in two contested races in Wards 1 and 2. In addition, three other city council candidates and the city’s current mayor are running unopposed.

