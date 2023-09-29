  Juliana Garcia  - 2023 Elections

WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council

The Post hosted a candidate forum on Thursday for Roeland Park City Council races. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Property taxes, mature tree preservation, partisanship and attracting businesses to town were some of the pressing topics at a Thursday evening candidate forum for Roeland Park City Council candidates hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post.

The forum at Cedar Roe Library featured four candidates vying in two contested races in Wards 1 and 2. In addition, three other city council candidates and the city’s current mayor are running unopposed.

This is part of the Post’s ongoing election coverage this year. Here is a schedule for the Post’s other candidate forums leading up to the Nov. 7 general election.

