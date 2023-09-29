  Andrew Gaug  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 crafts plan to deal with open enrollment, which starts in 2024

Students at Monticello Trails Middle School. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

A law requiring Kansas public school districts to enroll any students, even if they don’t live inside the district’s boundaries, will go into effect before the start of next school year in 2024.

But already, school board members in USD 232 in De Soto are expressing frustration and skepticism as the district prepares new rules to comply with the law and anticipates a potential influx of new students.

The USD 232 school board on Monday, it is set to discuss a draft open enrollment plan for accepting nonresident students. As part of that discussion, the board will vote on scheduling a public hearing on the policy later this year.

