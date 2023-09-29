Obituaries Sep 29, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Sept. 26-28 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Sept. 26-28, 2023. James E. “Jim” Luttrell Michael Dale Biggs Cynthia Lea Cross Marjorie Ann Cahill Marie A. Hamil Mary Margaret (Buckley) Kohlrus Carolyn Ann Moore Terence Leon Ross Donald D. Webb Leslie J Beller Eric Weber Kruzan Bob “Butch” Reagan Alice Estelle Hyers Swanstone Lawrence J. “Larry” Davis Sr. Kim Hein Kenneth P Winters
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1