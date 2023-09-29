JoCo Notes: Betty Rae’s opens in Johnson County today with deals

TGIF, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny, clear and warm. High: 92. Low: 71.

The popular Kansas City ice cream shop will hold a grand opening celebration Friday at its new store at 10470 Ridgeview Rd. in Olathe, just south of K-10 near Lenexa.

The first fifty people in line today when the store opens at noon will get free ice cream, up to three scoops, according to the store’s Facebook page.

After that, the shop will be offering a series of near-hourly deals Friday, including:

Free waffle cone upgrades from 2-3 p.m.

Buy one pint, get one free from 3-4 p.m.

Buy one ice cream sandwich, get one free from 4-5 p.m.

50% off flights and floats from 5-7 p.m.

And $1 off scoops from 7-10 p.m.

This is Betty Rae’s third location overall in the Kansas City metro, including its flagship store in Waldo and another store in the River Market.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Overland Park Fall Festival: Friday-Saturday, downtown Overland Park [More info]

Friday-Saturday, downtown Overland Park [More info] Lenexa Family Campout: Friday, 5 p.m.- Saturday, 9 a.m., Black Hoof Park [Details]

Friday, 5 p.m.- Saturday, 9 a.m., Black Hoof Park [Details] The Second City “Comedian Rhapsody”: performances Friday and Saturday, Polsky Theater at JCCC [Tickets are $25]

performances Friday and Saturday, Polsky Theater at JCCC [Tickets are $25] First Peoples Festival: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. [More info]

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. [More info] KC Moon & Water Lantern Festival: Saturday, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Shawnee Mission Park Shelter #12 [Details]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

SM North runner named HyVee Athlete of the Week. Shawnee Mission North senior Micah Blomker already has a cross country state title and runner-up finish on his resume and he’s looking for more this season. [ KSHB ]

Moosejaw to close Olathe outlet. The outdoor sports gear retailer announced it is closing both of its KC area locations, including another one on the Country Club Plaza, months after being acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods. [ Kansas City Star ]

Kansas lawmaker’s threat to state wildlife department sparks ethics concerns. A Republican lawmaker threatened to cut at least a million dollars from the agency if it bans deer baiting, and he said another lawmaker that owns a hunting lodge would help him. [ Kansas News Service ]

📸 A thousand words

The “Library Monster” is back at Johnson County Library’s Monticello branch in Shawnee. Photo via Instagram.