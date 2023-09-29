  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: Save money and the planet at home

Do you know about this free resource? I implore you to learn more about this amazing website energystar.gov that provides information on how to save you money, protect the environment and take advantage of tax credits.

For reference, ENERGY STAR® is an organization within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that aims to “deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that protect the climate, improve air quality, and protect public health.”

Saving you money

There are tons of information on ENERGY STAR appliances, heating and cooling systems, windows, lighting, electronics and more. Explore the different products, look up rebates and learn more about calculating future savings on utility bills.