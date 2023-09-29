Foster Real Estate Report: Save money and the planet at home

There are tons of information on ENERGY STAR appliances, heating and cooling systems, windows, lighting, electronics and more. Explore the different products, look up rebates and learn more about calculating future savings on utility bills.

For reference, ENERGY STAR® is an organization within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that aims to “deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that protect the climate, improve air quality, and protect public health.”

Do you know about this free resource? I implore you to learn more about this amazing website energystar.gov that provides information on how to save you money, protect the environment and take advantage of tax credits.

Protecting the environment

ENERGY STAR establishes a market for energy efficient products, homes and buildings that helps to promote energy-efficient technologies. “The result is that American consumers and businesses use less energy to get the same job done,” according to the ENERGY STAR website.

Tax credits

You can learn more about various tax credits that you can take advantage of by updating your heating and cooling system, windows, insulation, etc. throughout the ENERGY STAR website. There are federal income tax credits for energy efficient home improvements through 2032 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. You may want to research these future investments that may save you money in the long run.

Consider starting with energystar.gov the next time you need to make improvements to your home. You may save some serious money and help protect the environment too.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1248 active listings, and 1127 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, September 29, 2023).