Your Insurance: Roof shingle performance ratings revealed

Did you know there is a research center devoted to testing and evaluating the performance of roofing shingles against hail damage? Our agency recently visited the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety to learn more about hail damage and roofing products currently on the market.

Key facts about roof shingle ratings

  • Not all shingles labeled as impact resistant perform well against hail.
  • Your roof is your home’s first line of defense against severe weather. Consider shingles rated Good or Excellent by IBHS.
  • Shingles add more than just architectural detail; they are critical to protecting your home against hail.  
  • These high-performing shingles also meet the UL Class 4 impact-rated standard which may qualify you for an insurance discount. Ask your insurance agent!
  • Find shingle ratings here.

What should I know about replacing the roof on my home?