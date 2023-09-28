Your Insurance: Roof shingle performance ratings revealed

What should I know about replacing the roof on my home?

These high-performing shingles also meet the UL Class 4 impact-rated standard which may qualify you for an insurance discount. Ask your insurance agent!

Shingles add more than just architectural detail; they are critical to protecting your home against hail.

Your roof is your home’s first line of defense against severe weather. Consider shingles rated Good or Excellent by IBHS.

Did you know there is a research center devoted to testing and evaluating the performance of roofing shingles against hail damage? Our agency recently visited the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety to learn more about hail damage and roofing products currently on the market.

Knowing which roof coverings better resist hail impacts can save you trouble and money. If you are replacing or repairing your roof covering, check the IBHS Shingle Performance Ratings before selecting a shingle. Look for a product in the good or excellent category. These products will meet the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 2218 standard, or FM 4473 standard.

Select a reputable, bonded, licensed, and insured roofing contractor. Get more than one estimate; don’t allow a contractor to pressure you into hiring them. Members of the National Roof Contractors Association (NRCA) are usually a good choice as they are normally up-to-date on the latest issues and product requirements. Some roofing manufacturers also have training and certification programs for roofers installing their products.

If your local government requires a permit for re-roofing, make sure that the roofer obtains the proper building permits before starting work.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review or to discuss any aspect of your current coverage.