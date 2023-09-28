  Andrew Gaug  - Sports

Taylor Swift’s rumored romance with Travis Kelce spikes jersey sales

Travis Kelce jerseys

A line of Travis Kelce jerseys at Rally House. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Local sporting good stores are benefiting from a rumored romance between Kansas Chief Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift.

After the pop superstar shared a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce, Kelce’s mother, on Sept. 24 during the Chiefs’ 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, interest has soared for the Chiefs’ tight end.

Sporting goods stores are cashing in

At Rally House’s Kansas Sampler Oak Park location, Kelce’s merchandise has seen a bump in sales and attention.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.