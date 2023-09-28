“I have a lot of people that have been buying Kelce jerseys, a lot Kelce shirts lately and, of course, the biggest question they’ve been asking is ‘When are we going to be getting any Swift-Kelce merch?'” said Store Manager Sophia Isaac.
Swift-Kelce dating rumors have dominated the internet
Data analysis of Google Trends by betting site Replay Poker indicate that searches for ‘Travis Kelce jersey” increased by 1,267% worldwide on Sept. 26 compared to the previous seven days, overtaking star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time in history.
Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner for jerseys and other apparel and gear, reported that it saw a nearly 400% spike in sales of Kelce jerseys.
