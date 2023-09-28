  Best of Johnson County  - Sponsored posts

This year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living winners

As Johnson County’s senior population grows, more and more seniors are looking to continue living in the vibrant community they’ve called home for decades. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County senior living categories!

Best Active Living Retirement Community: Lakeview Village

Why is Lakeview Village the best Retirement Community in Johnson County? Lakeview Village offers resort lifestyle retirement living.  Whether you prefer an existing Villa or apartment home or prefer to build new, Lakeview Village’s 100 acres of tree lined streets, tranquil lakes, and three miles of walking paths in the heart of Lenexa, have drawn Kansas City retirees to call Lakeview Village home. Lakeview Village also offers Lifecare which gives you unlimited access to assisted living or five star-rated skilled nursing should you ever need it at virtually no increase in monthly payments. Just minutes from Lenexa City Center, Shawnee Mission Park and Canyon Farms Golf Club. Easy access to I-35 and 435.