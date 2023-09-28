This year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living winners

Why is Lakeview Village the best Retirement Community in Johnson County? Lakeview Village offers resort lifestyle retirement living. Whether you prefer an existing Villa or apartment home or prefer to build new, Lakeview Village’s 100 acres of tree lined streets, tranquil lakes, and three miles of walking paths in the heart of Lenexa, have drawn Kansas City retirees to call Lakeview Village home. Lakeview Village also offers Lifecare which gives you unlimited access to assisted living or five star-rated skilled nursing should you ever need it at virtually no increase in monthly payments. Just minutes from Lenexa City Center, Shawnee Mission Park and Canyon Farms Golf Club. Easy access to I-35 and 435.

As Johnson County’s senior population grows, more and more seniors are looking to continue living in the vibrant community they’ve called home for decades. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County senior living categories!

Community Features:

Maintenance provided community

State of the art fitness center with 8+ fitness classes daily

Indoor heated salt water pool

Four dining venues including lake front dining. Coffee shop with Barista.

Fishing lake

24/7 Security

Best Memory Care Community: SeniorCare Homes

SeniorCare Homes offers the most comfortable and stable assisted living environment to seniors with dementia, memory loss, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Each of our residences is limited to nine people, enabling us to provide the most personalized care, and offers many advantages:

Our homes are real residential homes in tree-lined neighborhoods with vegetable gardens, beautiful patios, yards and walking paths for access to fresh air and exercise

No long hallways to navigate – our residents feel right at home!

Security and 24-hour supervision by licensed caregivers

Available nurses and doctors 24/7, ensuring prompt care and attention

One-on-one interactions and socialization are encouraged at every turn

Personal communication with families, keeping you updated with the status of care for your loved ones

A comfortable environment for visitors – you feel right at home, too

Specialized training in dementia – including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases – to develop and retain the best caregiving team in the city

Volunteers, entertainers, painters, musicians and more visit regularly to bring joy to residents and visitors alike

Our homes are smaller than most memory care facilities – our smaller size allows our incredible team to provide the most personalized care for our residents. This means every resident receives the time and attention they need to live safely and remain as independent as possible in our homes. The level of care at SeniorCare Homes is more personal than most ever think possible for senior living! Find out more on the website here.

Best In-Home Care Assistance: Lakeview Village Home Health

Why is Lakeview Village Home Health the best Home Health in Johnson County? Lakeview Village Home Health is a Medicare-certified agency and is locally owned and operated since 1995. We currently serve Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, and Miami counties. Lakeview Village Home Health provides short-term, goal-oriented medical care in the comfort of your home. Whether your goal is to return to your normal daily activities after surgery or illness, or to better manage your own health with a chronic condition, our team of nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and social workers work closely with your physician to help you accomplish your personal goals and to ensure we are meeting your medical needs.

We accept Medicare, Humana, Coventry, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna and private insurance. Contact us at 913.744.2461 or www.lakeviewvillage.org/health-services/home-health/.

Orthopedic rehabilitation

Cardiac rehabilitation: CHF, pacemaker, open heart surgery

Neurological programs: Parkinson’s Disease, stroke

Home safety and fall prevention

Manage chronic conditions: Diabetes, arthritis, amputation, CoPD

Medication management

Personalized care following surgery

Wound care

