This year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services winners

“JCPRD is filled with incredibly caring and talented people that are committed to serving the citizens, businesses, and visitors in the Johnson County community,” said Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “The creativity and constant effort to improve has and continues to drive results that our citizens value. The work we do makes a tremendous difference in the lives of those that we serve, and it is a tremendous joy to work alongside such talented and caring people. Each day is filled with new challenges, opportunities, and excitement.”

As a result of offering more than 4,000 programs and events each year and caring for over 10,000 acres of park property which attract and serve over 10 million visitors and participations annually, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District employs people with diverse skills and backgrounds.

With the state’s most active economic environment, Johnson County is home to thousands of companies and organizations that serve the professional needs of both individuals and businesses. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services categories!

For more than 65 years, JCPRD has been enhancing the lives of citizens through its parks, quality programs, professionalism, and response to developing trends. The district’s contributions to the personal lives of Johnson County’s citizens have earned local appreciation and national acclaim including receiving the National Gold Medal for Excellence Award in 1995 and 2017, being accredited four times since 1999 through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, and a long and continuing list of accolades.

JCPRD’s wide range of services are provided through the organization’s five divisions which currently employ a diverse team of more than 300 full-time employees, as well as hundreds of part-time and seasonal employees each year.

To learn about JCPRD employment opportunities, please visit JCPRD.com/1175/About-JCPRD-Jobs. For a current list of upcoming job fairs where JCPRD will be represented, visit JCPRD.com/1909/Career-Fairs. JCPRD also makes weekly “recruiting Tuesday” posts on Facebook.com/JCPRDParks to spotlight current job openings.

Best Investment Management Firm: Prevail Strategies

For the second year in a row, Best of Johnson County voters have chosen Prevail Strategies as the area’s preferred investment management firm — a result that Prevail says is “a testament to the unconventional thinking and unwavering commitment of our clients and community.”

When it comes to investing, people’s common goal is to attain financial freedom and live life to the fullest. However, traditional financial planning often feels like navigating a headwind, with unpredictable factors like income tax rates, contribution limits, and distribution restrictions.

At Prevail, the investment management team is “anything but conventional.”

“We’re reshaping wealth management by assembling a personalized financial board of advisors for each client,” said the company in a statement. “This collective effort empowers us to create, grow, and safeguard our clients’ total wealth. It’s time for exceptional wealth management, and it’s time for our clients to Prevail!”

Find out more about Prevail and their services here.

Best Bank: FNBO

For more than 165 years, FNBO has proudly committed to doing what’s right for our customers and the communities we call home. We don’t claim to have been the primary builders of the communities we serve. But a local bank that understands and embraces the community’s vision to help make a difference. A bank committed to helping you earn more, save more and do more. We’re here for your needs, both big and small. After all, it’s what you can expect from the great big, small bank. We are proud to serve Johnson County and appreciate being voted Best Bank.

Fairway

2828 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Mission, KS

Shawnee

6301 Pflumm Rd.

Shawnee, KS

College

4650 College Blvd.

Overland Park, KS

Blue Valley Parkway

7335 West 119th St.

Overland Park, KS

Antioch

8800 W. 135th St.

Overland Park, KS

Blackbob

13518 S. Alden St.

Olathe, KS

BluHawk

7901 W 159th St.

Overland Park, KS

Best Law Firm: Gigstad Law Office

Gigstad Law Office opened its doors 13 years ago to help clients facing criminal and DUI charges. “Sometimes bad things happen to good people-and we’re here to help,” said Attorney Robert Gigstad. The boutique-style law firm is able to provide personalized attention since they only handle criminal cases such as DUI defense, domestic violence, traffic, and a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges.

Attorney Robert Gigstad and his associate, Josh Zarse, aggressively advocate for their clients’ rights and know how to fight back. The legal team is there for each client every step of the way inside and outside the courtroom. Their passion and dedication are apparent from the moment they take on a case.

Gigstad Law Office has been named to Super Lawyers for eight years in a row, and is also a member of the National College for DUI Defense, and The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Trial Lawyers.” Find out more at their website here.

Best Travel Agent: Fantastic Memories Travel

Fantastic Memories Travel helps families make cornerstone memories that last a lifetime and build enduring connections. We help each family plan their ideal vacation, customized to their particular interests and needs. Find out more at their website here.

Best Credit Union: Azura Credit Union

We’re proud to be a member-owned, not-for-profit forward-thinking financial institution with deep Kansas roots. We’re offering reliable, innovative banking services for both the people and businesses of Kansas through nine locations. With over 62,000 members, we are committed to going “Above and Beyond Banking” by offering reliable, innovative banking services and improving more lives through a culture of giving.

Azura believes every member deserves to be in control of their financial health and wellness, so we’re always ready to work with members to find financial solutions tailored to their unique circumstances.

As an Azura member, people can expect expert guidance, innovative tools, competitive products, free financial education, and community commitment.

O’Flynn & Bihuniak Chartered specializes in tax preparation for individuals, trusts and estates. Located in suburban Overland Park, O’Flynn & Bihuniak provides services to individuals ranging from children to retirees, with simple to highly complex income generating assets. Their professionals work closely with your investment advisors to assist with planning throughout the year, answer your questions timely, and provide friendly, efficient, high quality professional services at tax time and beyond. Find out more on their website here.

Best Not-for-Profit Organization: Friends of the Arboretum

Friends of the Arboretum is part of The Arts & Recreation Foundation of Overland Park, and exists to foster, promote and develop the aesthetic, educational, recreational, cultural, environmental, and scientific aspects of the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Friends of the Arboretum is a vibrant organization comprised of people who enjoy being outdoors, appreciate the beauty of the Arboretum, love visiting the gardens and hiking the trails, and want to support this outstanding community amenity. Funds for capital improvements are raised through Memberships, Commemorative Gifts, private donations, and special community events like Terra Luna, Botanical Brewfest, Luminary Walk, Enchanted Faire, Wine Tasting on the Terrace, Biergarten Thursdays and more. Find out more about the organization on their website here.

