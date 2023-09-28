  Best of Johnson County  - Sponsored posts

This year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services winners

Program Director Dawn Burns leads children at Shawnee’s Countryside Elementary in a science project during Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Out of School Time program. JCPRD’s Out of School Time program provides fun and stimulating enrichment opportunities to hundreds of children before and after school at 65 sites across Johnson County.

With the state’s most active economic environment, Johnson County is home to thousands of companies and organizations that serve the professional needs of both individuals and businesses. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Professional Services categories!

Best Large Employer (more than 100 employees): Johnson County Park & Recreation District

Johnson County Park and Recreation District Police Officer Adrian Cruz leads an educational program about native peoples, their environment, and living habits during a program at Ray Marsh Elementary in Shawnee. Through JCPRD’s Safety and Outdoor Education division, JCPRD police officers help facilitate educational opportunities for more than 25,000 participants every year.

As a result of offering more than 4,000 programs and events each year and caring for over 10,000 acres of park property which attract and serve over 10 million visitors and participations annually, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District employs people with diverse skills and backgrounds.

“JCPRD is filled with incredibly caring and talented people that are committed to serving the citizens, businesses, and visitors in the Johnson County community,” said Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “The creativity and constant effort to improve has and continues to drive results that our citizens value. The work we do makes a tremendous difference in the lives of those that we serve, and it is a tremendous joy to work alongside such talented and caring people. Each day is filled with new challenges, opportunities, and excitement.”