Michael Dale Biggs, 60, of Olathe passed away unexpectedly on September 26th, 2023 in his home. Mike was born on February 13th, 1963 to the late Charles and Margaret (Caufield) Biggs of Lebanon, MO.
Mike graduated from Winnetonka High School in 1981 and went on to receive his Bachelors of Business and Marketing from Northwest Missouri State. Mike had been employed with Regal Plastics for over 36 years.
On October 1st, 2011, Mike married Andrea Abrams in Olathe, KS. Mike was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan, and also enjoyed traveling with his family.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; children, Jordan Biggs of Kansas City, MO, Jake Biggs of Cosby, MO, Kendall Biggs of Omaha, NE, Alexis Abrams of Overland Park, KS, and Abigail Abrams of Overland Park, KS; Sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Paul Admire of Lebanon, MO and Phyllis and Bob Biggs of Kansas City, MO; among many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Biggs.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hunt Family Foundation,1 Arrowhead Dr.,Kansas City, MO 64129-1651
Memorial services will be Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral home. Visitation will start at 1:30 pm with service following at 2:30 pm.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1