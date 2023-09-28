Michael Dale Biggs, 60, of Olathe passed away unexpectedly on September 26th, 2023 in his home. Mike was born on February 13th, 1963 to the late Charles and Margaret (Caufield) Biggs of Lebanon, MO.

Mike graduated from Winnetonka High School in 1981 and went on to receive his Bachelors of Business and Marketing from Northwest Missouri State. Mike had been employed with Regal Plastics for over 36 years.

On October 1st, 2011, Mike married Andrea Abrams in Olathe, KS. Mike was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan, and also enjoyed traveling with his family.