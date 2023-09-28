The owner, Andrew Rowland, insisted everything was back to business as usual, despite the store having been shuttered over what he says was a “small tax issue that has been fixed.”

Located in the Regency Park Shopping Center at 9148 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the store reopened Tuesday evening, less than a week after the store’s assets were seized and it was forced to shut down operations.

Metcalf Antique Mall is back open after being closed for five days by the Kansas Depart of Revenue for failure to pay sales taxes.

Meanwhile, the antique mall has filed for bankruptcy and is set for a hearing in federal court Friday.

Metcalf Antique Mall filed for bankruptcy

Last Thursday, the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seized the antique mall’s assets, effectively closing the business.

The state revenue officials said Metcalf Antique Mall failed to pay more than $60,000 in unpaid sales taxes. Seized assets would be sold at public auction, according to a press release.

The seizure included bank accounts connected to the business, on-site cash and other business inventory belonging to Rowland.

A giant red sign was placed on the doors reading: “SEIZED” for non-payment of taxes, saying that Metcalf Antique Mall “is now in the possession of the state of Kansas” and warning the public that anyone who tried to tamper with the property would be prosecuted.

A revenue department official said the business was given ample opportunity to pay its taxes on time, and failed to do so.

Twila McCoy, the revenue department agent assigned to the case, updated her voicemail with the following message regarding what vendors could expect in the week to come:

“If you’re a vendor calling in regards to the Metcalf Antique Mall, please rest assured, you will have an opportunity to retrieve your belongings….more information will be forthcoming,” the message said.

But over the weekend, Rowland told local media and his vendors that the store would reopen soon.

A Facebook post on Saturday promised a “Grand Re-opening,” saying, “I am working around the clock to resolve the issue. I am facing many challenges as the goalpost seem to keep moving.”

Attorneys representing the antique mall filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection on Monday.

In its bankruptcy petition filed in federal court, the business listed estimated assets of less than $50,000 and estimated liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000.

Earlier this week, the “SEIZED” sign was removed from the storefront, but the doors remained locked.

Antique mall reopened Tuesday

Metcalf Antique Mall first opened in September 2022.

It serves 150 dealers who are “all excited” to be back open at the antique mall, which is at capacity, Rowland said this week, adding that the situation is just a matter of “corporate restructuring.”

Acknowledging that he failed to pay the taxes in a timely manner, Rowland said it’s a matter of operating a small business and not a reflection on him or the business itself.

“Small business is tough, every small business owner knows that,” Rowland said. “It’s a challenge.”

Rowland declined to answer other questions or comment on the bankruptcy and late payments of sales taxes, instead pointing to support he’s been getting on social media as an indicator that the media coverage surrounding him and the business has been too negative and critical.

New posts on the antique mall’s Facebook page on Tuesday confirmed that the doors would be open around 4 p.m. that day.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Revenue declined comment when asked by the Post how the business was able to reopen after its assets had been seized.

Some vendors say they support Rowland

Multiple vendors at the mall shared support for Rowland on Tuesday, their first day back since the state’s action to seize Rowland’s assets.

John Ink was replenishing his sports memorabilia booth with new jerseys and other items Tuesday night as soon as he could get back into the building.

He says he came by the store on Saturday and saw the situation. He reached out to the Kansas Department of Revenue, but like his colleagues at the Mall, couldn’t get through to anyone and relied on Rowland for information.

“I knew Andrew would take care of it,” said Ink. “I’d say there was only about a 1% worry or doubt in my mind that we would be back open.”

What happens next:

A bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

Colin Gotham of Evans & Mullinix in Shawnee will represent the Metcalf Antique Mall.

Representatives of Area Real Estate Advisors, a property management company that oversees Regency Park Shopping Center, declined to comment for this story.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.