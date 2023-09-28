  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Metcalf Antique Mall reopens after state seized assets over unpaid taxes

Overland Park antique mall

Metcalf Antique Mall has reopened after being shut down for a few days for failing to pay collected sales taxes to the state. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Metcalf Antique Mall is back open after being closed for five days by the Kansas Depart of Revenue for failure to pay sales taxes.

Located in the Regency Park Shopping Center at 9148 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the store reopened Tuesday evening, less than a week after the store’s assets were seized and it was forced to shut down operations.

The owner, Andrew Rowland, insisted everything was back to business as usual, despite the store having been shuttered over what he says was a “small tax issue that has been fixed.”