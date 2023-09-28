  Kansas Reflector  - Higher Education

Kansas public university, college enrollment grows despite 12.5% plunge at Emporia State

Emporia State University

Enrollment in the Kansas Board of Regents system of public universities and colleges this fall grew by 2% despite the 12.5% enrollment collapse at Emporia State University. Photo credit Max McCoy / Kansas Reflector.

By Tim Carpenter

The 12.5% enrollment contraction this fall semester at Emporia State University followed turbulence of faculty dismissals and academic program upheaval at the state’s smallest public university and ran counter to an overall increase in the number of students attending 32 public universities and colleges in Kansas.

Preliminary enrollment reports showed a 2% rise in attendance at universities, community colleges and technical colleges supervised by the Kansas Board of Regents.