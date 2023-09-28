  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James E. “Jim” Luttrell

James E. Luttrell II, 56, was born on March 9, 1967, in Lima, OH. He recently passed away on September 25, 2023, in Blue Springs, MO.

A Celebration of Life for James will be held on September 30, 2023, at Blue Springs Christian Church in Blue Springs, MO.

James attended school at Madison Comprehensive High School.