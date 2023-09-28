James E. “Jim” Luttrell

James E. Luttrell II, 56, was born on March 9, 1967, in Lima, OH. He recently passed away on September 25, 2023, in Blue Springs, MO.
A Celebration of Life for James will be held on September 30, 2023, at Blue Springs Christian Church in Blue Springs, MO.
James attended school at Madison Comprehensive High School.
