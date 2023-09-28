Ryan McNeil co-owns the Leawood Plaza location along with his wife Katie and their business partners Peggy and Lloyd Doolittle.

Duck Donuts , a Pennsylvania-based donut shop franchise, is opening a second Johnson County location in Corinth Square at 4002 W. 83rd St.

This is the former Great Harvest Bread Co. space, which closed last year after 40 years in the Kansas City area.

Owners want to serve original customer base

McNeil said when the Leawood location moved from Ranch Mart to Leawood Plaza, Duck Donuts found some customers further north couldn’t visit as often.

A lot of those Ranch Mart customers live near Corinth Square either in Prairie Village or old Leawood, McNeil said.

“People walking by (when hanging up a ‘coming soon’ sign) confirmed what we had already expected,” McNeil said. “A lot of people knew of our brand from our past location and are extremely excited to have us back in the neighborhood, so to speak.”

The former Great Harvest space at Corinth Square also caught McNeil’s attention because it’s right next door to The Learning Tree, a local toy store.

“These poor parents, they’re not going to get out of one or the other without having to buy a donut or a toy or vice versa,” McNeil said.

Prairie Village location will have ‘refreshed’ look

McNeil said updated designs and aesthetics will be the main difference customers will see between the Leawood and Prairie Village locations.

Duck Donuts in Prairie Village will align with other Corinth Square business hours, compared to the before and after school or weekend crowd at Leawood Plaza.

Other than that, McNeil said the Prairie Village location will still be dedicated to “hot, fresh, made-to-order” donuts.

The menu will be largely the same as the Leawood Plaza location, too.

Duck Donuts hopes to open in early 2024

McNeil said he has no concrete time frame at this time.

Still, he said Duck Donuts Prairie Village hopes to open in early 2024.

This will be the third Kansas City metro location as a different franchisee recently broke ground on a Duck Donuts in Gladstone, McNeil said.

