  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Duck Donuts heads to Prairie Village’s Corinth Square

Duck Donuts Prairie Village will serve donuts and other products.

Pennsylvania-based Duck Donuts is opening a second Johnson County location at Corinth Square in Prairie Village. Photo via Duck Donuts Leawood Facebook page.

A new sweet treat option is coming to Prairie Village’s Corinth Square.

Duck Donuts, a Pennsylvania-based donut shop franchise, is opening a second Johnson County location in Corinth Square at 4002 W. 83rd St.

Ryan McNeil co-owns the Leawood Plaza location along with his wife Katie and their business partners Peggy and Lloyd Doolittle.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.