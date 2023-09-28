Cynthia Lea Cross

Cynthia L. Cross, 70, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away September 19, 2023 at her home. Graveside services on September 26 at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Cemetery, Deer, AR. Visitation September 25, 2023 from 6-8:00 at Cedar Crest Memorial, De Soto, KS.

Cynthia was born May 2, 1953 in Lawrence, KS to Ralph and Esther (Cook) Cross Jr. Cindy was the youngest of three children. She was raised in De Soto by her mother and graduated in 1971. She moved to Kansas City, KS for most of her adult life. She retired from AT&T Communications as a Customer Service Representative. Shortly before retirement, she moved to Valley Falls, KS where she lived for 22 years. She loved the farm life and was passionate about her animals.

She enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. When the opportunity came, she loved to travel. She had been all over Europe, Scandinavia, Canada and many places in the US. She went on multiple cruises.