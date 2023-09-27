July 25, 1955 – September 22, 2023

Kansas City, Kansas – Terence Leon Ross, 68, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on September 22, 2023. Terence was a free spirit who lived his life fully and very much in the moment. He had many interests including politics, history, and sports, particularly the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. True to his Irish heritage, he had a keen sense of humor and was a compelling story teller. He had a passion for good food and good times and was an accomplished cook whose culinary creations enhanced countless family get togethers.

Terence attended Holy Cross Elementary School and Bishop O’Hara High School in Kansas City. He also attended the Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He worked at several Kansas City area businesses over the years including ARMCO Steel and The House of Rocks. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service where he worked for many years. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.