  Kaylie McLaughlin

Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police presses DA for charging decision in charity case

An Overland Park Police cruiser.

An Overland Park Police cruiser. File photo.

Where exactly the criminal investigation into alleged mishandling and misappropriation of Overland Park Police Officers Foundation money stands remains largely unknown. 

But now the leadership of the Overland Park police union, which alerted local prosecutors to possible improprieties in the first place, wants a resolution.

Nearly a year and a half after the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office started looking into the matter, four Overland Park Police Department members who formerly led the nonprofit remain on paid leave. 

