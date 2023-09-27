  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Margaret (Buckley) Kohlrus

Jan. 15, 1933 – Sept. 23, 2023

Mary Margaret (Buckley) Kohlrus, 90, passed away on September 23, 2023. Mary Margaret was born January 15, 1933, at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas.

She was the only child of Bart and Julia (Allender) Buckley and they lived on a farm outside of Skiddy, Kansas in Mary’s early years. Bart was injured in a farming accident when Mary was only 5 years old and the family moved to Junction City where Julia cared for Bart until his death in 1966.