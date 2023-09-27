Mary Margaret (Buckley) Kohlrus

She was the only child of Bart and Julia (Allender) Buckley and they lived on a farm outside of Skiddy, Kansas in Mary’s early years. Bart was injured in a farming accident when Mary was only 5 years old and the family moved to Junction City where Julia cared for Bart until his death in 1966.

Mary attended St. Xavier’s grade school and high school and was the recipient of the school’s Sedes Sapeinte award for outstanding senior. After high school, Mary attended Marymount College in Salina, Kansas. Mary worked a variety of jobs in Junction City, the longest being in Civil Service at Ft. Riley’s Transportation Division until her son Mark was born in 1959. She went back to work at the Odette Abstract & Title Service from 1975 to 1989. She met her husband, Pete Kohlrus, while working at Ft. Riley and they were married on June 14, 1958, at St. Xavier’s Catholic Church in Junction City.

Mary was a dedicated and devoted homemaker throughout her life, caring for her husband and children and always volunteering her time and talents at their home parish of St. Francis Xavier’s in Junction City. She was a member of the Circle IV Altar Society in Junction City and was a Girl Scout leader for 2 years for her daughter Carol.

After Pete retired in 1984 they enjoyed going to estate sales and playing golf at Rolling Meadows Golf Club. Pete and Mary lived in Junction City until 2008 when they moved to the Kansas City area to be near their children and grandchildren. They subsequently moved to Santa Marta, a retirement community in Olathe Kansas, sponsored by the Catholic archdiocese of Kansas City.

When she wasn’t spending time volunteering, Mary enjoyed playing bridge and bingo, and working on puzzles. She also loved to go shopping, always on the lookout for a good bargain. Most of all she loved her family and always wanted to know what they were doing, using Facebook to keep up on their activities and travels.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Peter of 55 years in July 2013. Mary is survived by her son Mark (Lisa) and grandchildren Zach (Allison), Chris (Annie), Maggie (Seth)and Debbie; and daughter Carol (Mark) and grandchild Tiffanie (Matt) and great grandchildren Mykena and Micah.

The visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September, 30 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Stone Chapel, 9130 Pflumm, Lenexa, Kansas. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Junction City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Catholic Community Health, 16201 W. 95th St., Suite 220, Lenexa, Kansas 66219.